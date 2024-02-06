NEW YORK -- CBS' "60 Minutes," the newsmagazine that can credit consistency for much of its success as it enters its 50th anniversary year, is about to see a major change with the addition of Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey will debut Sept. 24, reporting on a story about America's political divisions.

It's a testament to the power of the Sunday-night newsmagazine that it seeks to absorb one of television's biggest stars into its fabric instead of the other way around. One of the medium's best-known celebrity interviewers will do some, but largely will work against type in reporting stories, said Jeff Fager, the show's executive producer.

"She wants to do stories with impact," he said. "She's driven by that, and so are we. That's part of why this is such a good fit for her."

Many of the names that made "60 Minutes" great -- Mike Wallace, Morley Safer, Ed Bradley, Don Hewitt -- are gone now. But the stopwatch keeps ticking every Sunday at 6 p.m. While everything in media seems to have changed around it, the show's mix of investigations, news-making interviews and esoteric and entertaining features timed to the length of founding executive producer Hewitt's attention span remains remarkably unchanged.

"It's a miracle," correspondent Lesley Stahl said.

When she joined in 1991, Hewitt told Stahl he wanted correspondents to be like actors in a repertory troupe who could play all the roles, and that's still the philosophy she uses to plan stories she pursues.

Gone are the volatile days of throwing coffee cups, shouting matches and feuds, of Wallace peeking at colleagues' notebooks to steal stories. But it's still keenly competitive. Newcomer Bill Whitaker told Fager he dreamed of screening a story his bosses found so perfect it merited no changes. Fager leaned in and told him, "That's not going to happen."

There's a different pressure from the daily deadlines of the evening news, Whitaker said. At "60 Minutes," correspondents have time, talented producers and travel budgets. So they'd better deliver.

"Everyone is trying to find an original story, something that breaks news or helps people to understand a big story," Fager said. "That's what we do. New people up here realize that's a higher bar than is set anywhere else."

"People think it's cutthroat," he said. "It's not like that, the way our image would suggest. But it's a tough place to succeed. Part of how you're judged is how original your reporting is, and how well you cover a big story."