6 new rules to prevent Oscars envelope gaffe

LOS ANGELES ï¿½ After taking responsibility for the epic best picture flub at the Oscars last year, Tim Ryan of PwC got down to business.
He grilled the partners who made the gaffe, then personally reached out to the dozens of people affected by it: The showï¿½s producers, presenters and stage managers and the filmmakers behind ï¿½La La Landï¿½ and ï¿½Moonlight.ï¿½
In the months that followed, PwC met with the academy many times to come up with new protocols and safeguards to prevent such a blunder in the future. Ryan revealed six new reforms to The Associated Press. They include a new process in which the celebrity presenter will confirm they have the correct envelope before stepping onstage, PwC partners attending rehearsals, as well as measures to quickly correct any mistake.
Last yearï¿½s mistake happened when a PwC partner mistakenly handed an envelope for the best actress winner category, which went to Emma Stone in ï¿½La La Land,ï¿½ to the presenters of the best picture category, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. That resulted in ï¿½La La Landï¿½ briefly being named best picture, before one of that filmï¿½s producers revealed the error and that ï¿½Moonlightï¿½ had in fact won.
ï¿½One of the most disappointing things to me was all the great work that had been done, not only last year but over the last 83 years, around accuracy, confidentiality integrity of that process,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½And where we got it wrong was on the handing over of the envelope.ï¿½
Ryan said Oscar voting procedures and the tabulation of nominees and winners wonï¿½t change. Instead, reforms focus on envelope rituals.
Ryan said he personally will be involved with Oscar operations this year as PwCï¿½s U.S. chairman and senior partner.
Other changes include:
The final change is one the academy immediately instituted last year: PwC partners are prohibited from using cellphones or social media during the show.
ï¿½Our singular focus will be on the show and delivering the correct envelopes,ï¿½ Ryan said.
Besides tabulating votes for Oscar nominees and winners, PwC handles much of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciencesï¿½ accounting, including audits and taxes.
Film academy chief Dawn Hudson said that after reviewing the relationship between the two organizations, and given that the voting and secrecy around the Academy Awards were never compromised, the academy chalked up the envelope mistake to simple human error.
ï¿½Still, it was a big human error, and it was a very public human error,ï¿½ Hudson said.
Ultimately, academy officials and board members decided not to ï¿½throw out 83 years of flawless partnership over this, while huge, one human error,ï¿½ she said, adding PwC helped build the digital voting system the academy has been using for the Oscars in recent years.
ï¿½Let me tell you, I donï¿½t think this error will ever happen again or would happen again,ï¿½ said Hudson, who was watching from the audience as the flub seemed to occur in slow motion onstage. ï¿½We put in a lot of protocols to make sure it wonï¿½t, but I donï¿½t think it will anyway. I think everyone will be very focused on getting that right.ï¿½
Ryan is similarly confident.
ï¿½My nature, just as a person, is healthy paranoia. But I also know in my head that we havenï¿½t left any step undone. We owe that to the academy,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½While I feel very, very good about all the work thatï¿½s been done and the attention to detail thatï¿½s in place, our job doesnï¿½t end until that curtain closes.ï¿½
Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced today. Winners will be revealed at the ceremony March 4.
