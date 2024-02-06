6 new rules to prevent Oscars envelope gaffe

LOS ANGELES ï¿½ After taking responsibility for the epic best picture flub at the Oscars last year, Tim Ryan of PwC got down to business.

He grilled the partners who made the gaffe, then personally reached out to the dozens of people affected by it: The showï¿½s producers, presenters and stage managers and the filmmakers behind ï¿½La La Landï¿½ and ï¿½Moonlight.ï¿½

In the months that followed, PwC met with the academy many times to come up with new protocols and safeguards to prevent such a blunder in the future. Ryan revealed six new reforms to The Associated Press. They include a new process in which the celebrity presenter will confirm they have the correct envelope before stepping onstage, PwC partners attending rehearsals, as well as measures to quickly correct any mistake.

Last yearï¿½s mistake happened when a PwC partner mistakenly handed an envelope for the best actress winner category, which went to Emma Stone in ï¿½La La Land,ï¿½ to the presenters of the best picture category, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. That resulted in ï¿½La La Landï¿½ briefly being named best picture, before one of that filmï¿½s producers revealed the error and that ï¿½Moonlightï¿½ had in fact won.

ï¿½One of the most disappointing things to me was all the great work that had been done, not only last year but over the last 83 years, around accuracy, confidentiality integrity of that process,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½And where we got it wrong was on the handing over of the envelope.ï¿½

Ryan said Oscar voting procedures and the tabulation of nominees and winners wonï¿½t change. Instead, reforms focus on envelope rituals.

Ryan said he personally will be involved with Oscar operations this year as PwCï¿½s U.S. chairman and senior partner.

Other changes include:

The addition of a third balloting partner, who will sit with Oscar producers in the showï¿½s control room. Just like the balloting partners stationed on either side of the Dolby Theatre stage, this person will have a complete set of winnersï¿½ envelopes and commit the winners to memory. ï¿½Think of it as a safety control,ï¿½ Ryan said.

The two partners who worked on last yearï¿½s Academy Awards have been replaced, though Ryan confirms both still work for PwC. The new stage-side partners overseeing the envelopes will include Rick Rosas, who previously worked in that post for 14 years, and colleague Kimberly Bourdon from the companyï¿½s Los Angeles office.

A new formal procedure is in place for when envelopes are handed over. Both the celebrity presenter and a stage manager will confirm theyï¿½ve been given the correct envelope for the category they are about to present. (Last yearï¿½s gaffe occurred when the PwC representative accidentally gave presenters the envelope for best actress rather than best picture.)

All three balloting partners will attend show rehearsals and practice what to do if something goes wrong. ï¿½Because, as youï¿½re well aware, it took a long time to respond last year when there was a mistake that we made,ï¿½ Ryan said. ï¿½So weï¿½re formally practicing the what-ifs.ï¿½

The final change is one the academy immediately instituted last year: PwC partners are prohibited from using cellphones or social media during the show.