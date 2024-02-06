50 years after it opened, Alabama music studio plans a party

SHEFFIELD, Ala. -- A small northern Alabama music studio where The Rolling Stones, Cher and other stars recorded some of their hit songs is turning 50 this year.

Muscle Shoals Sound Studios will host an April 27 celebration of the milestone in Sheffield.

David Hood will perform as part of a Muscle Shoals All-Stars revue, fronted by singer Carla Russell, Al.com reported. Hood is one of the studio's co-founders and the bassist for prolific session musicians Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, also known as The Swampers.

The Swampers opened Muscle Shoals Sound in 1969, after backing R&B stars such as Wilson Pickett and Etta James at nearby FAME Studios.

"It seems like a blink of an eye, really," Hood told the Alabama news site. "It doesn't seem possible that it's been 50 years."

Hood and fellow Swampers musicians Jimmy Johnson, Roger Hawkins and Barry Beckett recorded much of their work at the Sheffield building -- formerly the home of a coffin factory.

In 1978, they relocated the studio to a former Naval Reserve Building along the Tennessee River. That's where Bob Dylan recorded his 1979 "Slow Train Coming" album; and his 1980 "Saved" album.