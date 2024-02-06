All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
August 16, 2019

38-disc set lets you hear Woodstock performers on stage

NEW YORK -- For the first time, an audio recording is available of nearly everything heard onstage at Woodstock 50 years ago -- from transcendent music to announcements about lost people and bad acid. It's the entire Woodstock experience, minus the mud...

By DAVID BAUDERAP ~ Associated Press
This Aug. 14, 1969, photo shows some of the 400,000 concert goers who attended the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival held on a 600-acre pasture near Bethel, New York.
This Aug. 14, 1969, photo shows some of the 400,000 concert goers who attended the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival held on a 600-acre pasture near Bethel, New York.Associated Pres file

NEW YORK -- For the first time, an audio recording is available of nearly everything heard onstage at Woodstock 50 years ago -- from transcendent music to announcements about lost people and bad acid. It's the entire Woodstock experience, minus the mud.

List price: $799.98.

History aside, who would buy an exhaustive 38-disc package with 432 songs? Who would even take the time to listen?

More people than you might think. All 1,969 copies (get it?) of "Woodstock -- Back to the Garden -- The Definitive Anniversary Archive" were snapped up weeks ago. Abbreviated 10-, five- and three-disc packages remain on the market.

"I was always 100 percent certain that it was going to sell out," said Andy Zax, the set's producer. "I lobbied for them to produce some more copies ... I knew there was an audience for this."

He said he's already spotted copies available for resale online at nearly $2,000 and expects that price will keep rising.

The logistics of running a festival that drew 400,000 people and defined a generation may have overwhelmed Woodstock organizers, but they did keep tape recorders running. It still took detective, technical and persuasive skills to recreate a start-to-finish document, in a way that couldn't be done when Zax quarterbacked a six-disc retrospective for the 40th anniversary. Copies of performances were scattered, not everybody wanted all the music released and technology wasn't up to the level of today.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Of the 432 tracks on the Rhino Records package, 267 had never been made public before.

The image of Woodstock that lives in many people's minds was set by director Michael Wadleigh's documentary and two soundtrack recordings released shortly after the festival. To Zax, presenting the entire concert busts and enhances some myths.

For one thing, he was able to show Country Joe McDonald that he wasn't the festival's second act, as the singer had long been telling people. Instead, he performed on the second day.

Jimi Hendrix's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" was an epic moment in the film. In reality, all but a few thousand people had gone home by the time Hendrix appeared.

Despite bigger names involved, the recording reveals Sly & the Family Stone and the now-forgotten Canned Heat drew the biggest responses from the audience. Zax was blown away by Bert Sommer, but since his performance wasn't included in Wadleigh's film or earlier soundtracks, both that show and Sommer are historical asterisks.

"If even a fragment of it had made the film, he would be as famous as Richie Havens," he said.

Creedence Clearwater Revival, one of the most popular acts at the time, had never before authorized release of their performance. The band was unhappy with it and angry that a meandering Grateful Dead left them with a non-responsive audience and a start time past midnight. The Dead "put half a million people to sleep," singer John Fogerty told The Associated Press.

Fifty years later, the set is now available both on the Rhino box and a separate disc okayed by Fogerty. cultural significance, or the blocked traffic and acres of people.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy