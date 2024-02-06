3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' notes

NEW YORK -- Three people were charged Tuesday in an alleged conspiracy involving the handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut "Hotel California" and other hits by the Eagles.

Prosecutors said the defendants, despite knowing the material was stolen, lied to auction houses and buyers about the manuscripts' origins.

An indictment filed in state court in Manhattan accuses Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski of plotting to possess Don Henley's notes and lyrics for songs that also included "Life in the Fast Lane" and "New Kid In Town," altogether valued at more than $1 million.

The men pleaded not guilty through their lawyers at the arraignment. They were released without bail.

"The DA's office alleges criminality where none exists and unfairly tarnishes the reputations of well-respected professionals," the attorneys said in a statement. "We will fight these unjustified charges vigorously. These men are innocent."

From left, Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes from the famous Eagles album "Hotel California" on Tuesday in New York. John Minchillo ~ Associated Press

In a statement, the Eagles thanked prosecutors for bringing a case that exposes "the truth about music memorabilia sales of highly personal, stolen items hidden behind a facade of legitimacy."