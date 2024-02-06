'24', 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at age 45

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series "24" and providing the voice for Tess in the video game The Last of Us, has died. She was 45.

Wersching died Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified.

Neil Druckmann, who created The Last of Us, wrote on Twitter that "We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones."

Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series "Timeless", tweeted, "We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed."