20 years for man behind 'swatting' call

WICHITA, Kan. -- A California man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for making bogus emergency calls to authorities across the U.S., including one leading police to fatally shoot a Kansas man following a dispute between two online players over a $1.50 bet in the "Call of Duty: WWII" video game.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren sentenced Tyler R. Barriss, 26, under a deal in which he pleaded guilty in November to a total of 51 federal charges related to fake calls and threats. The plea agreement called for a sentence of at least 20 years -- well more than the 10 years recommended under sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors believe it is the longest prison sentence ever imposed for the practice of "swatting," a form of retaliation in which someone reports a false emergency to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to descend on an address.

The 2017 death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch drew national attention to swatting. But Barriss had made dozens of such calls before then and was "known as the guy on Twitter that is good at this," his attorney, Richard Federico, said.

Authorities say an Ohio gamer recruited Barriss to "swat" a Wichita gamer, but the address they used was old, leading police to Finch, who was not involved in the video game or the dispute. Barriss called Wichita police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28, 2017, to falsely report a shooting and kidnapping at that Wichita address. Finch answered the door, and an officer shot the unarmed man.

Barriss apologized to Finch's family Friday, saying he takes full responsibility for what happened.