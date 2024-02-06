All sections
EngagementsJanuary 22, 2022

Zellmer-Cooper

Bill and Shelley Zellmer of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Larissa Marie Zellmer, to Nicholas Clay Alan Cooper, both of Jackson. He is the son of Chris Cooper and Toshia and Keith Campbell, all of Jackson. Larissa is a graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School and received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. She works in dental sales for Dentsply Sirona...

Larissa Zellmer and Nicholas Cooper
Larissa Zellmer and Nicholas Cooper

Bill and Shelley Zellmer of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Larissa Marie Zellmer, to Nicholas Clay Alan Cooper, both of Jackson. He is the son of Chris Cooper and Toshia and Keith Campbell, all of Jackson.

Larissa is a graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School and received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. She works in dental sales for Dentsply Sirona.

Nick is a graduate of Jackson High School. He is an independent contractor for Can Solutions.

An Oct. 1 wedding is planned at the Main Street Abbey in Columbia, Illinois, followed by a reception at The Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

