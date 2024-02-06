Young-Schreckenberg

Karen Young of Cape Girardeau announces the engagement of her daughter, Lori Kay Young of Cape Girardeau, to Corey Walter Schreckenberg of Leopold, Missouri. He is the son of Tom Schreckenberg of Leopold and the late Becky Schreckenberg. Lori is also the daughter of the late Randy Young.

Lori is a 2005 graduate of Scott City High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics in 2014 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works at Southeast Hospital.