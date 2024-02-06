All sections
June 27, 2020
Young-Schreckenberg
Lori Young and Corey Schreckenberg
Karen Young of Cape Girardeau announces the engagement of her daughter, Lori Kay Young of Cape Girardeau, to Corey Walter Schreckenberg of Leopold, Missouri. He is the son of Tom Schreckenberg of Leopold and the late Becky Schreckenberg. Lori is also the daughter of the late Randy Young.

Lori is a 2005 graduate of Scott City High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics in 2014 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works at Southeast Hospital.

Corey is a 2004 graduate of Leopold High School. He received a degree in criminal justice in 2009 from Southeast Missouri State University and is a 2010 graduate of the police academy. He is an asset protection manager at Lowe's Home Improvement.

An August wedding is planned in Leopold.

