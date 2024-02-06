Yarbro-Beussink

Larry Don and Edna Yarbro of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Nicole Yarbro of Jackson to Russell Francis Beussink of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Brad and Elaine Beussink of Jackson.
Ashley is a 2016 graduate of Jackson High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University. She works in the ICU at Southeast Hospital.
Russell is a 2015 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in finance from Southeast Missouri State University. He works at Wood and Huston Bank.
A Dec. 11 wedding is planned at Knollcrest in Burfordville.
