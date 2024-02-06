Wright -- Bishop

Butch and Pam Wright of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter Kaci Dawn of Jackson to Tyler John Bishop of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Bill and Cathy Bishop of Cape Girardeau.
Kaci is a graduate of Jackson High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in nutritional science from Southeast Missouri State University. She is employed by Innovative Orthodontics in Cape Girardeau.
Tyler is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathetics from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is employed by Integrated Supply Co. in Cape Girardeau.
A Jan. 21 wedding is planned at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
