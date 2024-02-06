All sections
engagementsAugust 20, 2017
Woodfin -- Stroder
Stanley and Pamela Woodfin of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Erin Rae Woodfin, to Nathan William Stroder of Whitewater. He is the son of Bonnie Stroder of Whitewater. Erin received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology/sociology in 2011 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works for the Social Security Administration...
Nathan Stroder and Erin Woodfin
Nathan Stroder and Erin Woodfin

Stanley and Pamela Woodfin of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Erin Rae Woodfin, to Nathan William Stroder of Whitewater. He is the son of Bonnie Stroder of Whitewater.

Erin received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology/sociology in 2011 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works for the Social Security Administration.

Nathan received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 2012 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is self-employed doing auto body work.

A ceremony is planned at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau with a reception to follow at Steele Crest Winery in Jackson.

Engagements
