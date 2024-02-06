Wiggins - Unverferth

Karl and Gena Wiggins of Topeka, Kansas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Nicole Wiggins, to Nicholas Adams Unverferth, both of Prairie Village, Kansas. Nicholas is the son of Michael and Gayle Unverferth of Cape Girardeau.

Jessica received a Bachelor of Science degree in advertising and a Bachelor of Science in public relations from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a Senior Social Strategist at VMLY&R.