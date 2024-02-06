All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
engagementsApril 17, 2021
Wibbenmeyer-Myer
Gary and Sue Wibbenmeyer of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlin, to Lance Myer of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Gary Myer of Old Appleton and Dana Park of Lake St. Louis, Missouri. Kaitlin is a 2009 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Child Care and Guidance from Southeast Missouri State University. She works for Dr. Stan Williams...
Lance Myer and Kaitlin Wibbenmeyer
Lance Myer and Kaitlin Wibbenmeyer

Gary and Sue Wibbenmeyer of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlin, to Lance Myer of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Gary Myer of Old Appleton and Dana Park of Lake St. Louis, Missouri.

Kaitlin is a 2009 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Child Care and Guidance from Southeast Missouri State University. She works for Dr. Stan Williams.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lance is a 2008 graduate of Kelly High School. He works for Fabick Cat.

A May 1 wedding is planned at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
engagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
engagementsJune 10
Glastetter - Nall
engagementsApr. 22
Compass-Ryan
engagementsFeb. 25
Lynn - Kebel
Related
Morton-Bollinger
engagementsDec. 3
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
engagementsSep. 3
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
engagementsAug. 6
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
engagementsMay 28
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
engagementsApr. 30
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
engagementsMar. 19
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
engagementsMar. 12
McLeod-Moore
Schwettman-Belcik
engagementsMar. 5
Schwettman-Belcik
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy