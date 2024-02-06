All sections
May 2, 2020

Wente-Seabaugh

Wente-Seabaugh

Jacob Seabaugh and Charlotte Wente
Jacob Seabaugh and Charlotte Wente

Jerry Lynn and Dinah Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their son, Jacob Benton Seabaugh, to Charlotte Marie Wente, both of Cape Girardeau. She is the daughter of Patrick and Sharon Wente of Teutopolis, Illinois.

Jacob is a 2012 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts in History in 2017 from Missouri Valley College. He is a PGA Professional at the Cape Girardeau Country Club.

Charlotte is a 2014 graduate of Teutopolis High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management in 2018 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is front of house manager at Ciao Ristorante and Enoteca.

A May 22, 2021, wedding is planned at St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church in Teutopolis.

