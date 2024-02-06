Wengert - Browning

Alan and Kim Wengert of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Haley Logan Wengert of Cape Girardeau, to Ethan John Browning of Charleston, Missouri. He is the son of Jim and Kathy Browning of Charleston.

Haley is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a bachelor's degree in communications disorders in 2015 from the University of Missouri in Columbia and a master's degree in speech language pathology in 2017 from Murray State University. She is a speech language pathologist at Kenny Rogers Children's Center in Sikeston, Missouri.