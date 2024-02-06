Wengert - Browning

Alan and Kim Wengert of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Haley Logan Wengert of Cape Girardeau, to Ethan John Browning of Charleston, Missouri. He is the son of Jim and Kathy Browning of Charleston.
Haley is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a bachelor's degree in communications disorders in 2015 from the University of Missouri in Columbia and a master's degree in speech language pathology in 2017 from Murray State University. She is a speech language pathologist at Kenny Rogers Children's Center in Sikeston, Missouri.
Ethan is a 2011 graduate of Charleston High School. He received a bachelor's degree in agriculture in 2016 from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He is a sales representative at Cape Electrical Supply in Cape Girardeau.
An Oct. 26 wedding is planned at Old St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.