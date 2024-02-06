Welker -- Montgomery

Dr. James and Terri Welker of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Clare Welker, to Michael Reinhard Preuschoff Montgomery, both of Jackson. He is the son of Dr. Claudia Preuschoff of Cape Girardeau.
Emily received a bachelor's degree in social work in 2013 and a bachelor's degree in nursing in 2016 from St. Louis University. She is a registered nurse on the labor and delivery floor at Southeast Hospital.
Michael received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 2016 from Missouri University of Science and Technology. He is a civil engineer at Strickland Engineering in Jackson.
An April 2018 wedding is planned at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.
