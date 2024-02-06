Weber-Oswald

William and Mary Jeanne Weber of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Julia Elizabeth Weber of Kansas City, Missouri, to Bryce William Oswald of Olathe, Kansas. He is the son of William and Rita Oswald of Stewartville, Minnesota.

Julia received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and Master of Science degree in mathematics from Central Methodist University. She is a math teacher at Staley High School in the North Kansas City School District.