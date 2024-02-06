All sections
January 4, 2020

Weber-Oswald

Julia received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and Master of Science degree in mathematics from Central Methodist University. She is a math teacher at Staley High School in the North Kansas City School District...

Bryce Oswald and Julia Weber
Bryce Oswald and Julia Weber

William and Mary Jeanne Weber of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Julia Elizabeth Weber of Kansas City, Missouri, to Bryce William Oswald of Olathe, Kansas. He is the son of William and Rita Oswald of Stewartville, Minnesota.

Julia received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and Master of Science degree in mathematics from Central Methodist University. She is a math teacher at Staley High School in the North Kansas City School District.

Bryce received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering at North Dakota State University. He is a structural engineer at Burns and McDonnell.

A Jan. 25 wedding is planned at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Kansas City.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

