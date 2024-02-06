All sections
EngagementsFebruary 16, 2019

Weaver - Jones

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- Pete and Shirley Weaver of Altenburg announce the engagement of their daughter, Linzie Weaver, to Sean Jones, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Louise Jones of Jackson. Linzie attends Southeast Missouri State University and will graduate in December with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She works at American Family Insurance...

Sean Jones and Linzie Weaver
Sean Jones and Linzie Weaver

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- Pete and Shirley Weaver of Altenburg announce the engagement of their daughter, Linzie Weaver, to Sean Jones, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Louise Jones of Jackson.

Linzie attends Southeast Missouri State University and will graduate in December with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She works at American Family Insurance.

Sean works at AT&T.

A June 1 wedding is planned in Cape Girardeau.

Engagements

