Waggener-McDonald

Karen and John Waggener Jr. of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Laura Kelsey Waggener, to Todd Alan McDonald II, both of Washington D.C. He is the son of Todd and Lisa McDonald of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Laura is a 2017 graduate of Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. She is a senior influencer strategist at HUNTER PR in New York City.
Todd Alan is a 2017 graduate of Washington and Lee University in Lexington. He is an associate at Gladstone Commercial Corp. in McLean, Virginia.
A fall 2022 wedding is planned at Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia.
