Valleroy -- Dirnberger

Randy Valleroy and Lori Schopp, both of Cape Girardeau, announce the engagement of their daughter Kyla Nicole Valleroy to Cody Weston Dirnberger of Benton, Missouri. He is the son of Gerard and Shari Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, and Elmer and Renee Vandermierden of Advance, Missouri.
Kyla is a 2007 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in December 2011 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Cody is a 2008 graduate of Oran High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in construction management and design in May 2012 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is an engineer/conductor for BNSF Railway.
An April wedding is planned at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, Missouri.
