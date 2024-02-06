Urhahn-LeGrand

Barry and Sharon Urhahn of Benton, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Madeline Paige of Benton, to Andrew Michael LeGrand of Benton. He is the son of Donnie and Gera LeGrand of Benton.
Madeline received a Bachelor of Exercise and Movement Science in 2019 from Missouri State University. She is a student in Missouri State University's Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Andrew received a Bachelor of Finance in 2020 and a Master of Business Administration in 2021 from Missouri State University. He is director of marketing and relations with Missouri Association of Manufacturers.
A Dec. 11 wedding is planned at Amor on the River in Scott City.
