Urhahn-LeGrand

Barry and Sharon Urhahn of Benton, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Madeline Paige of Benton, to Andrew Michael LeGrand of Benton. He is the son of Donnie and Gera LeGrand of Benton.

Madeline received a Bachelor of Exercise and Movement Science in 2019 from Missouri State University. She is a student in Missouri State University's Doctor of Physical Therapy program.