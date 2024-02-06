Ungerer -- Griffith

Wade and Amy Ungerer of Millstadt, Illinois, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lainie Kay Ungerer of Columbia, Illinois, to Hunter Lee Griffith, formerly of Scott City. He is the son of Roger and Renea Ruppenthal of Gordonville.

Lainie is a 2011 graduate of Columbia High School. She received a nursing degree in 2014 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a nurse at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.