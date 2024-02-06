All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsSeptember 22, 2018

Uelsmann - Miller

Karen, Harold and Pauline Uelsmann of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Yvette Renee Uelsmann, to Andrew Thomas Miller, both of Scott City. He is the son of Thomas and Anna Miller of Scott City. Yvette is a 2009 graduate of Scott City High School. She received an Associate of Science in business adminstration from Argosy University. She is the owner of an online clothing company and a sales associate for Bath and Body Works in Cape Girardeau...

Yvette Uelsmann and Andrew Miller
Yvette Uelsmann and Andrew Miller

Karen, Harold and Pauline Uelsmann of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Yvette Renee Uelsmann, to Andrew Thomas Miller, both of Scott City. He is the son of Thomas and Anna Miller of Scott City.

Yvette is a 2009 graduate of Scott City High School. She received an Associate of Science in business adminstration from Argosy University. She is the owner of an online clothing company and a sales associate for Bath and Body Works in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Andrew attended Scott City High School and works at Spartech in Cape Girardeau.

An October wedding is planned at The Front Porch Hall of Scott City with dinner, drinks and dancing to begin later in the evening.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy