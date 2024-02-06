Uelsmann - Miller

Karen, Harold and Pauline Uelsmann of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Yvette Renee Uelsmann, to Andrew Thomas Miller, both of Scott City. He is the son of Thomas and Anna Miller of Scott City.

Yvette is a 2009 graduate of Scott City High School. She received an Associate of Science in business adminstration from Argosy University. She is the owner of an online clothing company and a sales associate for Bath and Body Works in Cape Girardeau.