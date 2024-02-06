All sections
EngagementsMay 9, 2020

Turner-Samples

Tommy Turner of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Elaine and Roger Garner of Guntown, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Delia Montez Turner, to Cody Derek Samples, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Derek and Mary Samples of Portageville, Missouri...

Delia turner and Cody Samples
Delia turner and Cody Samples

Tommy Turner of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Elaine and Roger Garner of Guntown, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Delia Montez Turner, to Cody Derek Samples, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Derek and Mary Samples of Portageville, Missouri.

Delia received a degree in political science from Mississippi State University and her law degree from the University of Mississippi. She is an assistant public defender at the Public Defender's Trial Division office in Jackson.

Cody received a degree in criminal justice and a law degree from the University of Mississippi. He is an assistant prosecuting attorney at the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

An Aug. 1 wedding is planned at the Jefferson in Oxford, Mississippi.

