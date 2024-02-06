Turner-Samples

Tommy Turner of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Elaine and Roger Garner of Guntown, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Delia Montez Turner, to Cody Derek Samples, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Derek and Mary Samples of Portageville, Missouri.

Delia received a degree in political science from Mississippi State University and her law degree from the University of Mississippi. She is an assistant public defender at the Public Defender's Trial Division office in Jackson.