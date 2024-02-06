All sections
EngagementsJune 11, 2017

Thompson -- Talton

Kindle Thompson of Troy, Missouri, announces the engagement of her daughter, Morgan Thompson, to Colin Talton of Lawton, Oklahoma. He is the son of Donna and Gaylin Talton of Silex, Missouri. Morgan is a graduate of Troy Buchanan High School. She is pursuing a business degree at Lindenwood University. She is a business office associate at CarMax...

Kindle Thompson of Troy, Missouri, announces the engagement of her daughter, Morgan Thompson, to Colin Talton of Lawton, Oklahoma. He is the son of Donna and Gaylin Talton of Silex, Missouri.

Morgan is a graduate of Troy Buchanan High School. She is pursuing a business degree at Lindenwood University. She is a business office associate at CarMax.

Colin is a graduate of Silex High School. He attended Truman State University before joining the United States Army. He is a private second class, serving as a MOS 13R at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He plans to pursue a business degree.

A quaint ceremony will be held at a date to be determined due to Colin's military obligations.

Story Tags
Engagements
