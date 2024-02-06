All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
engagementsJune 4, 2017

Thompson -- Roady

Tim Thompson of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Sue Thompson of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Mariah Ariel Thompson, to Christopher Robert Roady, both of Kansas City, Missouri. He is the son of Dick and Sharyl Roady of Kansas City and Kathy Roady of Blue Springs, Missouri...

Christopher Roady and Mariah Thompson
Christopher Roady and Mariah Thompson

Tim Thompson of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Sue Thompson of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Mariah Ariel Thompson, to Christopher Robert Roady, both of Kansas City, Missouri. He is the son of Dick and Sharyl Roady of Kansas City and Kathy Roady of Blue Springs, Missouri.

Mariah is a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. She is the peer education coordinator for the SafeHome Domestic Violence Organization in Kansas City, an educator for the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival and a professional actress in Kansas City.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Christopher is a graduate of Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kansas. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He is a sales and service manager at The Lyric Opera in Kansas City and a professional actor in Kansas City.

An evening wedding and reception is planned for July 1 at the Historic Loose Mansion in Kansas City.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
engagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
engagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
engagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan
engagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Morton-Bollinger
engagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
engagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
engagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
engagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
engagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
engagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
engagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Schwettman-Belcik
engagementsMar. 5, 2022
Schwettman-Belcik
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy