Thompson -- Roady

Tim Thompson of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Sue Thompson of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Mariah Ariel Thompson, to Christopher Robert Roady, both of Kansas City, Missouri. He is the son of Dick and Sharyl Roady of Kansas City and Kathy Roady of Blue Springs, Missouri.
Mariah is a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. She is the peer education coordinator for the SafeHome Domestic Violence Organization in Kansas City, an educator for the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival and a professional actress in Kansas City.
Christopher is a graduate of Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kansas. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He is a sales and service manager at The Lyric Opera in Kansas City and a professional actor in Kansas City.
An evening wedding and reception is planned for July 1 at the Historic Loose Mansion in Kansas City.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.