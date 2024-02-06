Teegarden -- Turner

Kevin and Cindy Teegarden of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney McGill Teegarden of Chaffee, Missouri, to Nathan Adam Turner of Sikeston, Missouri. He is the son of Jon and Jonell Turner of Sikeston and Pam Turner of Sikeston.
Courtney is a 2007 graduate of Jackson High Schoool and a 2013 graduate of St. Louis College of Pharmacy. She is a pharmacist in charge at Medicap Pharmacy of Chaffee.
Nathan is a 2006 graduate of Sikeston High School. He received a bachelor's degree in marketing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2010. He is pursuing his Master in Arts of Teaching for Business Education from the University of Central Missouri. He works for Sikeston First Church of the Nazarene.
A June 10 wedding is planned at Sikeston First Church of the Nazarene.
