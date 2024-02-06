All sections
EngagementsMay 5, 2018

Swinger - Delles

Randy and Connie Swinger of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Swinger to Andrew Delles, both of Jackson. He is the son of Harry and Susan Delles of Jackson. Jessica received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Central Methodist University. She is an accountant at Biokyowa...

Jessica Swinger and Andrew Delles
Jessica Swinger and Andrew Delles

Randy and Connie Swinger of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Swinger to Andrew Delles, both of Jackson. He is the son of Harry and Susan Delles of Jackson.

Jessica received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Central Methodist University. She is an accountant at Biokyowa.

Andrew received a Master of Business Administration in accounting from Southeast Missouri State University. He is an accountant at Midwest Sterilization Corp.

A small intimate ceremony will be held at the groom's parents' house.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

