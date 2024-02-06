All sections
engagementsDecember 8, 2018
Sulser - byrd
Patrick and Susan Sulser of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Sulser, to Justin Byrd. He is the son of Vicky and Gregg Martin of Pine Level, North Carolina, and Jerry and Debra Byrd of LaGrange, North Carolina. Lauren is a 2003 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and received a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology from Southeast Missouri State University in 2007. She works in commercial printing in Garner, North Carolina...
Justin Byrd and Lauren Sulser
Justin Byrd and Lauren Sulser

Patrick and Susan Sulser of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Sulser, to Justin Byrd. He is the son of Vicky and Gregg Martin of Pine Level, North Carolina, and Jerry and Debra Byrd of LaGrange, North Carolina.

Lauren is a 2003 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and received a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology from Southeast Missouri State University in 2007. She works in commercial printing in Garner, North Carolina.

Justin is a 2003 graduate of North Johnston High School in Kenly, North Carolina, and attended the University of North Carolina - Wilmington. He is self-employed in commercial sports flooring.

A spring wedding is planned in North Carolina.

