Sullinger -- Schlosser

Bryan and Dana Sullinger of Advance, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsey Rena Sullinger of Advance, to Patrick Logan Schlosser of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Patrick and Kim Schlosser of Cape Girardeau.

Lindsey is a 2012 graduate of Advance High School. She received a bachelor's degree in agribusiness from Southeast Missouri State University in 2016. She is a loan officer at First Commercial Bank in Advance.