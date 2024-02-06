Stroder -- Phillips

DeWayne and Elaine Stroder of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Stroder, to John Tyler Phillips of Dyersburg, Tennessee. He is the son of Jerry Phillips and Amy Carroll, both of Dyersburg.
Melissa received a bachelor's degree in mass communications/public relations in 2008 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a director of sales for AT&T.
John has an associate's degree in ag business. He is a concrete foreman for Lupi Construction.
An April 14 wedding is planned at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.