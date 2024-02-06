All sections
EngagementsFebruary 17, 2018

Stroder -- Phillips

DeWayne and Elaine Stroder of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Stroder, to John Tyler Phillips of Dyersburg, Tennessee. He is the son of Jerry Phillips and Amy Carroll, both of Dyersburg. Melissa received a bachelor's degree in mass communications/public relations in 2008 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a director of sales for AT&T...

John Phillips and Melissa Stroder
John Phillips and Melissa Stroder

DeWayne and Elaine Stroder of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Stroder, to John Tyler Phillips of Dyersburg, Tennessee. He is the son of Jerry Phillips and Amy Carroll, both of Dyersburg.

Melissa received a bachelor's degree in mass communications/public relations in 2008 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a director of sales for AT&T.

John has an associate's degree in ag business. He is a concrete foreman for Lupi Construction.

An April 14 wedding is planned at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold.

Engagements
