July 27, 2019

Strobel - Wethington

Larry Gene and Marsha Strobel of Oran, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, LaGena Strobel, to J. Blake Wethington, both of Bell City, Missouri. He is the son of Kimberly Alley of Sikeston, Missouri. LaGena is a graduate of Bell City High School. ...

Blake Wethington and LaGena Strobel
Blake Wethington and LaGena Strobel

Larry Gene and Marsha Strobel of Oran, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, LaGena Strobel, to J. Blake Wethington, both of Bell City, Missouri. He is the son of Kimberly Alley of Sikeston, Missouri.

LaGena is a graduate of Bell City High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in health management from Southeast Missouri State University and an Associate of Applied Science in physical therapy assistance from State Technical College of Missouri. She is a physical therapist assistant at Health Facilities Rehab in Sikeston.

Blake is graduate of Kelly High School. He is a substation electrician at Sikeston BMU.

An Oct. 26 wedding is planned at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran.

