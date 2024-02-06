All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsAugust 15, 2020

Stokes - Underwood

Lt. Col. Clyde and Patricia Stokes of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Christine Marianne Stokes, to Sgt. Oran Douglas Underwood, both of Wildwood, Missouri. He is the son of Douglas Underwood of Kankakee, Illinois, and Debra Underwood of Lebanon, Indiana...

Oran Underwood and Christine Stokes
Oran Underwood and Christine Stokes

Lt. Col. Clyde and Patricia Stokes of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Christine Marianne Stokes, to Sgt. Oran Douglas Underwood, both of Wildwood, Missouri. He is the son of Douglas Underwood of Kankakee, Illinois, and Debra Underwood of Lebanon, Indiana.

Christine is a 2007 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a master's degree in communication disorders and sciences from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She is a speech-language pathologist at Hillsboro R-3 Intermediate School.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Oran received a Master's of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He is a purchasing agent at Centurion.

A "minimony" is planned along the Meramec River on Oct. 24, 2020. A renewal of vows and a celebration is planned for November 2021.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy