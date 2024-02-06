Stokes - Underwood

Lt. Col. Clyde and Patricia Stokes of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Christine Marianne Stokes, to Sgt. Oran Douglas Underwood, both of Wildwood, Missouri. He is the son of Douglas Underwood of Kankakee, Illinois, and Debra Underwood of Lebanon, Indiana.
Christine is a 2007 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a master's degree in communication disorders and sciences from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She is a speech-language pathologist at Hillsboro R-3 Intermediate School.
Oran received a Master's of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He is a purchasing agent at Centurion.
A "minimony" is planned along the Meramec River on Oct. 24, 2020. A renewal of vows and a celebration is planned for November 2021.
