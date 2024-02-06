Stewart-Roeckenhaus

Kevin and Janet Stewart of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Sara Elizabeth Stewart of Cape Girardeau, to Kenton Andrew Roeckenhaus of Breese, Illinois. He is the son of Jason and Corinna Roeckenhaus of Breese.
Sara received a Bachelor of Science degree in child development. She is a special education paraprofessional in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kenton received a Bachelor of Science degree in middle school education. He is a middle school math teacher in Kansas City, Kansas.
An Oct. 26 wedding is planned at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, with a honeymoon planned in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
