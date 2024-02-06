All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsJanuary 29, 2017

Steffens -- Davis

Vaughn and Colleen Steffens of Frohna, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Bethany Claire Steffens to Brandon Stewart Davis, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Stewart and Pam Davis of Concord, California. Bethany is a 2006 graduate of Perryville High School and received an associate degree in nursing in 2016 from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is a graduate nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center...

Bethany Steffens and Brandon Davis
Bethany Steffens and Brandon Davis

Vaughn and Colleen Steffens of Frohna, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Bethany Claire Steffens to Brandon Stewart Davis, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Stewart and Pam Davis of Concord, California.

Bethany is a 2006 graduate of Perryville High School and received an associate degree in nursing in 2016 from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is a graduate nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brandon is a 2004 graduate of Clayton Valley High School in Concord. He received an associate's degree in nursing in 2016 from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. He is a graduate nurse at Southeast Hospital.

An April 22 wedding is planned at Saxon Lutheran Memorial in Frohna.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy