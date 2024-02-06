Steffens -- Davis

Vaughn and Colleen Steffens of Frohna, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Bethany Claire Steffens to Brandon Stewart Davis, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Stewart and Pam Davis of Concord, California.

Bethany is a 2006 graduate of Perryville High School and received an associate degree in nursing in 2016 from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is a graduate nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.