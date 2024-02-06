Stanhouse -- Carter

Paul and Toni Stanhouse of Waltonville, Illinois, announce the engagement of their daughter, Callie Anne Stanhouse, to Jacob Raymond Carter of Waltonville, formerly of Oran, Missouri. He is the son of the Rev. Ed and Joye Carter of Bourbon, Missouri, formerly of Oran.
Callie graduated from Three Rivers Community College with a degree in safety and agribusiness. She works for Martin Family Farm.
Jacob graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in agribusiness economics. He is a conductor on the Evansville Western Railway in Mount Vernon, Indiana.
An Aug. 5 wedding is planned at Martin Family Farm in Waltonville.
