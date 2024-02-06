All sections
EngagementsSeptember 11, 2021

Smith-Lueder

Darin and Lynn Davis of East Prairie, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Olivia Smith of East Prairie to Jeremy Lueder of Egypt Mills. He is the son of Randy and Staci Lueder of Egypt Mills. Olivia is also the daughter of the late Wayne Smith...

Olivia Smith and Jeremy Lueder
Olivia Smith and Jeremy Lueder

Darin and Lynn Davis of East Prairie, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Olivia Smith of East Prairie to Jeremy Lueder of Egypt Mills. He is the son of Randy and Staci Lueder of Egypt Mills. Olivia is also the daughter of the late Wayne Smith.

Olivia is a 2010 graduate of East Prairie High School. She works at Missouri Delta Hospital in Sikeston, Missouri.

Jeremy is a 2008 graduate of Jackson High School. He works at Mondi and is a volunteer firefighter with East County Fire Protection District.

An Oct. 23 wedding is planned at First Church of God in East Prairie.

