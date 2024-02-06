Smith-Lueder

Darin and Lynn Davis of East Prairie, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Olivia Smith of East Prairie to Jeremy Lueder of Egypt Mills. He is the son of Randy and Staci Lueder of Egypt Mills. Olivia is also the daughter of the late Wayne Smith.
Olivia is a 2010 graduate of East Prairie High School. She works at Missouri Delta Hospital in Sikeston, Missouri.
Jeremy is a 2008 graduate of Jackson High School. He works at Mondi and is a volunteer firefighter with East County Fire Protection District.
An Oct. 23 wedding is planned at First Church of God in East Prairie.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.