EngagementsNovember 16, 2019

Smith - Gordon

Darrick Alan and Tanda Marie Smith of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Lexi Marie Smith, to James Cooper Gordon, both of Nashville, Tennessee. He is the son of James Arthur and Sheri Stringer Gordon of Franklin, Tennessee. Lexi is a 2012 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School.

Lexi Smith and Cooper Gordon
Lexi Smith and Cooper Gordon

Darrick Alan and Tanda Marie Smith of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Lexi Marie Smith, to James Cooper Gordon, both of Nashville, Tennessee. He is the son of James Arthur and Sheri Stringer Gordon of Franklin, Tennessee.

Lexi is a 2012 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in health management/exercise science in 2016 from Southeast Missouri State University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing in 2018 from Marian University in Nashville. She is a registered nurse at Saint Thomas Health in Nashville.

Cooper is a 2010 graduate of Franklin High School in Franklin. He received a Bachelor of Science in accountancy and Bachelor of Science in finance in 2014 from Mississippi State University. He is an accountant at Surgery Partners in Brentwood, Tennessee.

A June 13 wedding is planned at Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, with the reception to follow at Old Natchez Country Club in Franklin.

