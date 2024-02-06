Sigman -- Stroder

Kevin and Kristen Sigman of Chaffee, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Ellie Grace Sigman to Kyle Robert Stroder. He is the son of Bryan and Cathy Stroder of Leopold, Missouri.
Ellie is a 2013 graduate of Chaffee High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Academy. She works at HealthPoint Fitness.
Kyle is a 2013 graduate of Leopold High School. He is working toward his bachelor's degree in physical education at Southeast Missouri State University. He works for American Railcar Industries.
A June 3 wedding is planned at Crossroads Church in Jackson.
