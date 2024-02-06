All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsApril 18, 2020

Seiler-Wille

Bill Seiler of Benton, Missouri, announces the engagement of his daughter, Emily Seiler of Benton to Ian Wille of Scott City, son of Kristine Wille of Jackson and the late Steven Wille. Emily is also the daughter of the late Karen Seiler. Emily is a 2003 graduate of Kelly High School. ...

Ian Wille and Emily Seiler
Ian Wille and Emily Seiler

Bill Seiler of Benton, Missouri, announces the engagement of his daughter, Emily Seiler of Benton to Ian Wille of Scott City, son of Kristine Wille of Jackson and the late Steven Wille. Emily is also the daughter of the late Karen Seiler.

Emily is a 2003 graduate of Kelly High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education in 2007 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is currently working on a master's in school counseling. She works at St. Augustine Catholic School in Kelso, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ian is a 2007 graduate of Jackson High School. He received an Associate of Technology from Rankin Technical College in 2011. He works at TG Missouri in Perryville, Missouri.

A June 6 wedding is planned at St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy