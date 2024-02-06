Seiler-Wille

Bill Seiler of Benton, Missouri, announces the engagement of his daughter, Emily Seiler of Benton to Ian Wille of Scott City, son of Kristine Wille of Jackson and the late Steven Wille. Emily is also the daughter of the late Karen Seiler.

Emily is a 2003 graduate of Kelly High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education in 2007 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is currently working on a master's in school counseling. She works at St. Augustine Catholic School in Kelso, Missouri.