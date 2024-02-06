Seiler -- Seabaugh

Steve and Edna Seiler of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Nicole Seiler, to Anthony James Seabaugh of Glennon, Missouri. He is the son of Richard and Fran Seabaugh of Whitewater.

Lauren is a 2010 graduate of Leopold High School. She received a masters degree in occupational therapy in 2015 from Maryville University of St. Louis. She is an occupational therapist with Choice Rehabilitation and Beginning Concepts, LLC.