All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsJanuary 13, 2018

Seiler -- Seabaugh

Steve and Edna Seiler of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Nicole Seiler, to Anthony James Seabaugh of Glennon, Missouri. He is the son of Richard and Fran Seabaugh of Whitewater. Lauren is a 2010 graduate of Leopold High School. She received a masters degree in occupational therapy in 2015 from Maryville University of St. Louis. She is an occupational therapist with Choice Rehabilitation and Beginning Concepts, LLC...

Anthony Seabaugh and Lauren Seiler
Anthony Seabaugh and Lauren Seiler

Steve and Edna Seiler of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Nicole Seiler, to Anthony James Seabaugh of Glennon, Missouri. He is the son of Richard and Fran Seabaugh of Whitewater.

Lauren is a 2010 graduate of Leopold High School. She received a masters degree in occupational therapy in 2015 from Maryville University of St. Louis. She is an occupational therapist with Choice Rehabilitation and Beginning Concepts, LLC.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Anthony is a 2010 graduate of Leopold High School. He received an associate's degree in electrical distribution systems in 2012 from Linn State Technical College. He is an apprentice electrician with Electrical Contractors, Inc.

An April 21 wedding is planned at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy