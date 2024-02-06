All sections
EngagementsJune 23, 2018

Seabaugh - Hampton

Bryan and Patti Seabaugh and Matt and Mendy Henson, all of Advance, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Molly Seabaugh, to Austin Hampton. He is the son of Lanney and Holly Hampton of Delta. Molly is a 2009 graduate of Advance High School. She received a bachelor's degree in social work from Southeast Missouri State University. She works for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri...

Austin Hampton and Molly Seabaugh
Austin Hampton and Molly Seabaugh

Bryan and Patti Seabaugh and Matt and Mendy Henson, all of Advance, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Molly Seabaugh, to Austin Hampton. He is the son of Lanney and Holly Hampton of Delta.

Molly is a 2009 graduate of Advance High School. She received a bachelor's degree in social work from Southeast Missouri State University. She works for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.

Austin graduated in 2011 from Delta High School. He works for Cox Grain Farms.

A Nov. 3 wedding is planned at Advance United Methodist Church.

