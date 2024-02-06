All sections
EngagementsMarch 5, 2022

Schwettman-Belcik

Jeff and Michelle Schwettman of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Mia Michelle Schwettman to Matthew Patrick Belcik Jr., both of Scott City. He is the son of Matthew and Julz Belcik of North Zulch, Texas and Stacey and Jake Norton of Victoria, Texas...

Matthew Belcik, Jr. and Mia Schwettman
Matthew Belcik, Jr. and Mia Schwettman

Jeff and Michelle Schwettman of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Mia Michelle Schwettman to Matthew Patrick Belcik Jr., both of Scott City. He is the son of Matthew and Julz Belcik of North Zulch, Texas and Stacey and Jake Norton of Victoria, Texas.

Mia is a 2017 graduate of Scott City High School. She is an oral surgery assistant at Southeast Missouri Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Matthew is a 2017 graduate of Industrial High School in Vanderbilt, Texas, and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He is an installation technician for Union Pacific Railroad.

An April 2 wedding is planned at Amor on the River in Scott City.

Engagements
