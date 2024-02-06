Schwettman-Belcik

Jeff and Michelle Schwettman of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Mia Michelle Schwettman to Matthew Patrick Belcik Jr., both of Scott City. He is the son of Matthew and Julz Belcik of North Zulch, Texas and Stacey and Jake Norton of Victoria, Texas.

Mia is a 2017 graduate of Scott City High School. She is an oral surgery assistant at Southeast Missouri Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.