Schumer -- Brugger

Tom and Debbie Schumer of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Schumer, to Ryan Brugger of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Randy and Lee Ann Brugger of Cape Girardeau.

Morgan is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 2017 from Maryville University. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare System.