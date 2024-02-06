All sections
EngagementsOctober 8, 2017

Schubert -- Gregson

Tyke and Gayla Schubert of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Meagan Dawn Schubert, to Davis Christian Gregson, both of Columbia, Missouri. He is the son of Kurt and Brenda Gregson of Lee's Summit, Missouri. Meagan graduated from Jackson High School in 2012. She plans to graduate in May 2018 from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a Bachelor of Science degree in cross categorical special education. She works for Kelly Educational Staffing as a substitute teacher...

Davis Gregson and Meagan Schubert
Davis Gregson and Meagan Schubert

Tyke and Gayla Schubert of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Meagan Dawn Schubert, to Davis Christian Gregson, both of Columbia, Missouri. He is the son of Kurt and Brenda Gregson of Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Meagan graduated from Jackson High School in 2012. She plans to graduate in May 2018 from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a Bachelor of Science degree in cross categorical special education. She works for Kelly Educational Staffing as a substitute teacher.

Davis graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 2013. He graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia in May 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with dual emphasis in finance, banking and real estate. He works for Consolidated Electrical Distributors.

An Oct. 21 wedding is planned at Crossroads Church in Jackson.

