November 6, 2021

Schott-Tompkins

Michael and Kimberly Schott of Liberty, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Claire Schott, to Nicholas Stephen Tompkins of Chesterfield, Missouri. He is the son of Ricky and Kathy Tompkins of Wentzville, Missouri...

Nicholas Tompkins and Caroline Schott
Nicholas Tompkins and Caroline Schott

Michael and Kimberly Schott of Liberty, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Claire Schott, to Nicholas Stephen Tompkins of Chesterfield, Missouri. He is the son of Ricky and Kathy Tompkins of Wentzville, Missouri.

Caroline is a 2016 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. She received her Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics from Missouri University of Science and Technology in May 2020. In 2022, she will receive her master's degree in applied mathematics/statistics from Missouri S&T. She is a biostastician with AFB International in St. Charles, Missouri.

Nicholas is a 2015 graduate of Wentzville Holt High School. He received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in December 2019. He is a project engineer with LS Power in Chesterfield.

The couple plans to marry in January in Liberty. After a honeymoon in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, they will reside in Chesterfield.

Engagements
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

