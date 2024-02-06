Schott-Tompkins

Michael and Kimberly Schott of Liberty, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Claire Schott, to Nicholas Stephen Tompkins of Chesterfield, Missouri. He is the son of Ricky and Kathy Tompkins of Wentzville, Missouri.

Caroline is a 2016 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. She received her Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics from Missouri University of Science and Technology in May 2020. In 2022, she will receive her master's degree in applied mathematics/statistics from Missouri S&T. She is a biostastician with AFB International in St. Charles, Missouri.