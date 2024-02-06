Schnicker - Duffy

Mr. and Mrs. John Schnicker of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Samantha Lynn, to Blake James Duffy, both of Jackson. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rick Duffy of Auburn, Maine.
Samantha is a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School and is a sophomore at Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in communication disorders/speech pathology. She works at Wib's Drive-In in Jackson.
Blake is a 2016 graduate of Jackson High School. He works for Procter & Gamble in Auburn.
A Nov. 17 wedding is planned at Rusted Route Farms in Jackson.
