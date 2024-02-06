Schneider - Orr

Fred and Trish Schneider of Kelso, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Leigh Schneider, to Walter Niklas Orr, both of Kansas City, Missouri. He is the son of Ron and Becky Orr of Kansas City.

Courtney is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a degree in dietetics from Missouri State University and completed a Dietetic internship at Bradley University. She is a registered dietitian at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.