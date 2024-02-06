All sections
August 31, 2019

Schneider - Orr

Fred and Trish Schneider of Kelso, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Leigh Schneider, to Walter Niklas Orr, both of Kansas City, Missouri. He is the son of Ron and Becky Orr of Kansas City. Courtney is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a degree in dietetics from Missouri State University and completed a Dietetic internship at Bradley University. She is a registered dietitian at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center...

Courtney Schneider Walter Orr
Courtney Schneider Walter Orr

Fred and Trish Schneider of Kelso, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Leigh Schneider, to Walter Niklas Orr, both of Kansas City, Missouri. He is the son of Ron and Becky Orr of Kansas City.

Courtney is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a degree in dietetics from Missouri State University and completed a Dietetic internship at Bradley University. She is a registered dietitian at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

Walter is a 2010 graduate of St. Pius X High School in Kansas City. He received a degree in professional and technical writing from Missouri State University and received a Master of Public Health from Saint Louis University. He is a medical research writer at the University of Kansas.

A Sept. 21 wedding is planned at St. Augustine Church in Kelso.

