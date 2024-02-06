All sections
January 13, 2018

Schmittzehe -- Perry

Schmittzehe -- Perry

Steve and Debbie Schmittzehe of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Schmittzehe, to Donald George Perry III of Jackson. He is the son of Donald George Jr. and Saundra Perry of Jackson. Ashley is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in health science in 2015 and a Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2017 from Maryville University of St. Louis. She is employed at ATI Physical Therapy...

Donald Perry III and Ashley Schmittzehe
Donald Perry III and Ashley Schmittzehe

Steve and Debbie Schmittzehe of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Schmittzehe, to Donald George Perry III of Jackson. He is the son of Donald George Jr. and Saundra Perry of Jackson.

Ashley is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in health science in 2015 and a Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2017 from Maryville University of St. Louis. She is employed at ATI Physical Therapy.

Don is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in management in 2015 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He is serving in the U.S. Army.

A March wedding is planned at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.

